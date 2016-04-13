Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kelso works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Surgery) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.