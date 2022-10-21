Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Alamo Heights Dermatology PA131 W Sunset Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 255-8447
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been dealing with the consequences of a life spent outdoors. Dr Kelso and her staff have always been gentle but thorough with the liquid nitrogen sprayer for removing actinic keratosis (pre-cancers). I recommend them.
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Dermatology
