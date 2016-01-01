Dr. Rebecca Conklin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Conklin, DO
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Conklin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
St Anns Community1500 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 697-6416
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Conklin, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1437545936
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
