Dr. Rebecca Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Kaiser, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA.
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
Dermatology Associates Of Virginia6946 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (801) 581-7606
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Professional and caring. Dr. Kaiser explained my condition and offered alternatives for treatment. She explained possible pain and also aftercare. I was quite pleased with my outcome.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1144630195
- Dermatology
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.