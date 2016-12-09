See All Neurologists in Sacramento, CA
Neurology
Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.

Dr. Jordan works at Gregory Smith MD, Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Smith MD, Inc.
    7600 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Head CT Scan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Spina Bifida
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Dec 09, 2016
    I would recommend Dr. Jordan, she is very professional and cares about your health. she does her best to get you the care you want and need. I switched to Dr. Jordan after my last doctor refused to help get me a wheelchair. I was Dr. Jordan's patient for 6 months and she got me all the things that I needed to live a full life with a disability.
    Christina W in Elk Grove, CA — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD

    Neurology
    English, Tagalog
    1649243528
    Medical Education
    University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
