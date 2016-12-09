Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Gregory Smith MD, Inc.7600 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 688-3181Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
I would recommend Dr. Jordan, she is very professional and cares about your health. she does her best to get you the care you want and need. I switched to Dr. Jordan after my last doctor refused to help get me a wheelchair. I was Dr. Jordan's patient for 6 months and she got me all the things that I needed to live a full life with a disability.
- Neurology
- English, Tagalog
- 1649243528
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
