Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD
Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Center for Neurology and Spine3805 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My father has dementia and Dr. Jones has been so helpful with his case! Her knowledge, kindness, and caring approach is a rarity these days. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104260819
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
