Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Morton Hospital.
Locations
Santa Maria Women's Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had Dr. Jones when she was practicing in Taunton Ma. Wonderful and Caring Dr. with a great bedside manner. Not too many Dr’s like her around! Wish she still was in the area.
About Dr. Rebecca Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1093823700
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Morton Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
