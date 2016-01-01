Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca John, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca John, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. John works at
Locations
Denver Endocrinology Diabetes & Thyroid Center799 E Hampden Ave Ste 525, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 321-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca John, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558396747
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Center and John H Stroger Hospital
- Michigan State University Grmerc
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
