Dr. Rebecca Jessel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Jessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Jessel works at
Locations
Obgyn Associates PA419 W Redwood St Ste 500, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (667) 214-1300
- 2 45 Francis St # 368, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4806
Vincent Ob Gyn Service55 Fruit St # 4E, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
