Dr. Rebecca Jessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Jessel works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.