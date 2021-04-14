Overview

Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at NorthShore Medical Group in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.