Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Portland VA Medical Center IM in Portland, OR with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Influenza (Flu), Swine Flu and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.