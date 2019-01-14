See All General Surgeons in Panama City, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Hysong, MD

General Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Hysong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Hysong works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery
    801 E 6th St Ste 606, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 785-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Rebecca Hysong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144219569
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Asbury College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Hysong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hysong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hysong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hysong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hysong works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay General and Trauma Surgery in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hysong’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hysong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hysong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hysong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hysong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

