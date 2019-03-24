Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Hung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt Heart Transplant, 1215 21st Ave S Ste 5209, Nashville, TN 37232, (615) 322-2318
Vanderbilt Heart Columbia, 1220 Trotwood Ave Ste 401, Columbia, TN 38401, (931) 388-8622
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr Hung is very hands on and extremely knowledgeable in her field. She constantly strives for excellence in care for all her patients. She is compassionate and truly cares for each individual need of her patients. She gives of her time unselfishly and her patients are the benefactors of all her skills. I would recommend her to anyone who may be needing cardiac care
Languages: English, Cantonese
Medical School: HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certification: Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
