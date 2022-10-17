Overview

Dr. Rebecca Hough, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hough works at Woman and Child Health Center of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.