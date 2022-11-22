Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Holdren works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Associates, PMA1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 242-6447
-
2
Pain Medicine-Downtown111 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holdren?
Wonderful provider and team
About Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245217322
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- College of William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holdren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holdren accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holdren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holdren works at
Dr. Holdren has seen patients for Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holdren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Holdren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holdren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holdren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holdren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.