Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holdren works at Carolina Cardiology Consultants-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.