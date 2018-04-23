See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wellesley Hills, MA
Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.
    230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-5498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 23, 2018
    Very compassionate and caring doctor. She listens, explains clearly, and spends as much time as necessary to make me comfortable. Excellent PCP. I drive 40 minutes to see her.
    Jeff in Northborough, MA — Apr 23, 2018
    About Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528037694
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
