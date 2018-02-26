Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps
Dr. Herrero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
2
WHASN East1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 369-5758
-
3
WHASN Rainbow5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 369-5758
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrero?
Muy buena doctora se toma el tiempo para responde tus preguntas
About Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1164535449
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrero works at
Dr. Herrero has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrero speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.