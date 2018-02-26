See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps

Dr. Herrero works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Health Associates
    517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692
    WHASN East
    1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 369-5758
    WHASN Rainbow
    5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 369-5758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 26, 2018
    Muy buena doctora se toma el tiempo para responde tus preguntas
    Rocio quinonez in Las vegas — Feb 26, 2018
    About Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, French and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
