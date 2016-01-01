Dr. Rebecca Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Herbst, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Herbst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Herbst works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 980, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herbst?
About Dr. Rebecca Herbst, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1932542776
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbst works at
Dr. Herbst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.