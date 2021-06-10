Overview

Dr. Rebecca Hanigosky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Osteopenia and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.