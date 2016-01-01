See All Family Doctors in Columbus, OH
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Halvorsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Halvorsen works at Osu Total Health and Wellness Community in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osu Total Health and Wellness Community
    181 Taylor Ave Ste 1203, Columbus, OH 43203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 688-6490
  2. 2
    Ohio State Universty Medical Center
    2231 N HIGH ST, Columbus, OH 43201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    About Dr. Rebecca Halvorsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073044525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halvorsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halvorsen works at Osu Total Health and Wellness Community in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Halvorsen’s profile.

    Dr. Halvorsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halvorsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halvorsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halvorsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.