Dr. Rebecca Hagerty, DO
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Hagerty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Locations
Grand Traverse Women's Clinic1200 Sixth St Ste 400, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was the best Doctor I've ever had, but she moved from GT Woman's Clinic...so sad.
About Dr. Rebecca Hagerty, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568463057
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagerty accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.