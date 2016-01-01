Dr. Rebecca Groch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Groch, MD
Dr. Rebecca Groch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC.
Dr. Groch works at
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (980) 369-3437Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1336778455
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
