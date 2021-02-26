Overview

Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Golgert works at American Indian Health And Services in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.