Overview

Dr. Rebecca Giles, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Giles works at Rapides Regional Physician Group Lecompte in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.