Overview

Dr. Rebecca Galante, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Galante works at Rebecca Galante MD in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.