Dr. Rebecca Furby, MD
Dr. Rebecca Furby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Martinsburg, WV.
Dr. Furby works at
Wvu Medicine Plastic Surgery - Spring Mills Mob61 Campus Dr Ste 200, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 724-6343
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 274-6343Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rebecca Furby, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1215399746
- Pediatrics
Dr. Furby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furby works at
Dr. Furby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.