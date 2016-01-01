See All Pediatricians in Martinsburg, WV
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Furby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. 

Dr. Furby works at Wvu Medicine Plastic Surgery - Spring Mills Mob in Martinsburg, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wvu Medicine Plastic Surgery - Spring Mills Mob
    61 Campus Dr Ste 200, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 724-6343
  2. 2
    Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory
    2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 274-6343
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Rebecca Furby, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215399746
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Furby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furby works at Wvu Medicine Plastic Surgery - Spring Mills Mob in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Furby’s profile.

    Dr. Furby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

