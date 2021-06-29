Dr. Rebecca Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Freeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Surgical Associates, Olympia WA3610 Ensign Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-5252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for emergency appendectomy… she was up front and honest. Thank for the genuine care before and after ??
About Dr. Rebecca Freeman, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205064565
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Ileus, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
