Overview

Dr. Rebecca Freeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Surgical Associates, Olympia WA in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.