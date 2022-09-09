See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Flyckt works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
    2055 Crocker Rd Ste 206A, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 808-5100
    Cleveland Shoulder Institute LLC
    1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 285-5039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Flyckt is an amazing physician who goes above and beyond in what she does. She is a highly skilled surgeon + physician + endocrinologist + reproductive specialist + an amazing person overall. She is certainly highly knowledgeable in addition to being an amazing human being! Yes! If I could scream in the middle of Cleveland, OH so that everyone could hear - I would. If you want a physician who goes above and beyond your expectations - see Dr. Flyckt. You won't regret. You will remember this review because it's very true and honest. My review does not reflect just my view. It's a cumulative feedback from me, my wife, my friends and many others who have initially recommended Dr. Flyckt to us. They were right and so am I. Dr. Flyckt is special. “A truly amazing doctor is hard to find…and impossible to forget.”
    Yev — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174734461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flyckt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flyckt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flyckt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flyckt has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flyckt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flyckt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flyckt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flyckt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flyckt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

