Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Flyckt works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
- 3 2055 Crocker Rd Ste 206A, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-5100
Cleveland Shoulder Institute LLC1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5039
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flyckt is an amazing physician who goes above and beyond in what she does. She is a highly skilled surgeon + physician + endocrinologist + reproductive specialist + an amazing person overall. She is certainly highly knowledgeable in addition to being an amazing human being! Yes! If I could scream in the middle of Cleveland, OH so that everyone could hear - I would. If you want a physician who goes above and beyond your expectations - see Dr. Flyckt. You won't regret. You will remember this review because it's very true and honest. My review does not reflect just my view. It's a cumulative feedback from me, my wife, my friends and many others who have initially recommended Dr. Flyckt to us. They were right and so am I. Dr. Flyckt is special. “A truly amazing doctor is hard to find…and impossible to forget.”
About Dr. Rebecca Flyckt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174734461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flyckt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flyckt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flyckt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flyckt works at
Dr. Flyckt has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flyckt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flyckt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flyckt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flyckt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flyckt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.