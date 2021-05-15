Overview

Dr. Rebecca Fisher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at The Liberty Clinic in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.