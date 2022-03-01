Overview

Dr. Rebecca Feliciano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Feliciano works at Christine McGee Counseling PLLC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.