Dr. Rebecca Straus Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Straus Farber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is my husband's doctor and she is wonderful. Knowledgeable, kind, empathetic, smart. She is communicative and treats you like a human being.
About Dr. Rebecca Straus Farber, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
