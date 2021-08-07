Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fallis works at
Locations
Associates in Infectious Disease1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallis?
A year ago. I was in hospital with COVID. Dr Fallis bedside manor was great. Her passion was unbelievable and her commitment goes all the way. I thank her for surviving. I did not forget
About Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1033523691
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- The Commonwealth Medical College
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallis works at
Dr. Fallis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.