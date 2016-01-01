See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Visalia, CA
Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. 

Dr. Evangelista works at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia, CA with other offices in Orosi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Healthcare Network
    401 E School Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 741-4599
    Family Healthcare Network
    305 E CENTER AVE, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 737-4792
    Family Healthcare Network
    12586 Avenue 408, Orosi, CA 93647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 528-2804

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginosis Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437579638
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

