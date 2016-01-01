Dr. Evangelista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Network401 E School Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 741-4599
-
2
Family Healthcare Network305 E CENTER AVE, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 737-4792
-
3
Family Healthcare Network12586 Avenue 408, Orosi, CA 93647 Directions (559) 528-2804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evangelista?
About Dr. Rebecca Evangelista, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437579638
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Dr. Evangelista has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evangelista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.