Dr. Egbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Egbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Egbert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5155 E Farness Dr Ste 111C, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 326-3434
-
2
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egbert?
Was very willing to treat anything minor i needed help with and handled my mumps like a champ, would 100 percent recommend
About Dr. Rebecca Egbert, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790841641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Egbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.