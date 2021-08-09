Overview

Dr. Rebecca Easterling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Easterling works at TMH Physician Partners - Primary Care in Bradfordville in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.