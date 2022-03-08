Dr. Rebecca Durkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Durkin, MD
Dr. Rebecca Durkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Ambulatory Behavioral Health2150 W HARRISON ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5375
Summit Clinical Services1761 S Naperville Rd Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 260-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Compassionate, knowledgeable, kind, professional, on time, and a great listener - doctors like her don't exist anymore. She makes me feel at ease.
About Dr. Rebecca Durkin, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Durkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkin.
