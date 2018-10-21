Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dorsett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rebecca L Dorsett MD1101 Satellite Vw Unit 304, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 733-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorsett?
I've been going to Dr. Dorsett for about 3 years now and I really enjoy going to her office. Staff is great but Dr. Dorsett has given great care to my hormone treatment and keeps a close eye on my progress. She's really changed the quality of my life for the better. We had a little bump in the road when she moved her practice in with another gynecologist that had a really unorganized office but she's since moved into her own office and things are getting back to normal. I recommend Dr. Dorsett
About Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932258530
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsett works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.