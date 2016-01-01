See All Dermatologists in Hammond, LA
Dr. Rebecca Delahoussaye-Soine, MD is a dermatologist in Hammond, LA. Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine completed a residency at Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans. She currently practices at North Oaks Dermatology Associates, Hammond, LA and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hammond Dermatology Center
    15709 PROFESSIONAL PLZ, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 542-9333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Lifecare
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • ChoiceCare Network
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Gilsbar 360
  • Humana
  • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Peoples Health
  • PHCS
  • PPO Plus
  • United Healthcare Community Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Vantage Health Plan
  • Verity Healthnet

  • North Oaks Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Delahoussaye-Soine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

65 patients have reviewed Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delahoussaye-Soine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

