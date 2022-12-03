Dr. Rebecca De Mola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Mola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca De Mola, DO
Overview
Dr. Rebecca De Mola, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM).
Dr. De Mola works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Mola?
Caring, understanding, person centered.
About Dr. Rebecca De Mola, DO
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558515957
Education & Certifications
- Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (GME) & Oregon Health & Sciences University (GME)
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (GME)
- Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Mola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Mola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Mola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Mola works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Mola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Mola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Mola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Mola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.