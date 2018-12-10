Dr. Byler Dann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Byler Dann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Byler Dann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Cgh Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Byler Dann works at
Locations
-
1
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Osf Medical Group - Endocrinology & Diabetes - Peoria1001 Main St Ste 400, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 308-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Cgh Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byler Dann?
Dr. Byler Dann is an excellent Gynecological Oncologist! She is also a talented surgeon! I have the utmost confidence in her as a physician. Unfortunately her clinic is very poor at scheduling appointments with wait times up to 4 hours! This is unacceptable in my opinion especially when my actual time with her face-to-face was 10 minutes. The intake employee is poor at taking an accurate blood pressure and is not concerned about it...... my question is why bother taking it at all!?
About Dr. Rebecca Byler Dann, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114126364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byler Dann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byler Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byler Dann works at
Dr. Byler Dann has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byler Dann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byler Dann speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Byler Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byler Dann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byler Dann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byler Dann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.