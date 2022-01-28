Dr. Rebecca Danhof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danhof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Danhof, MD
Dr. Rebecca Danhof, MD is a Dermatologist in Onalaska, WI.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse191 Theater Rd # 2W, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 292-9040
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Danhof for a routine exam to address some concerns I had. She listened carefully to my concerns; answered all my questions in a straightforward, concerned and understanding manner; and gave me a very thorough exam. She is extremely knowledgeable with a comforting demeanor that makes you feel better upon leaving than when you arrived. She is an excellent physician, and I am very happy to give her my highest recommendation.
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- Dermatology
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Dr. Danhof has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danhof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
