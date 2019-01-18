Overview

Dr. Rebecca Crenshaw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Crenshaw works at Shannon Clinic in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.