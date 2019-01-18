Dr. Rebecca Crenshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Crenshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Crenshaw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Locations
CMA 1, Rheumatology2142 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4171Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 3350 Executive Dr Ste 108, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4261
- 3 3601 4th St Stop 8321, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2391
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The first neurologist tried to diagnose me for 4months. Dr Crenshaw had a diagnosis in less than 15 minutes. There is usually no waiting, if there is its less than 15 minutes. She listens to her patients.
About Dr. Rebecca Crenshaw, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205899622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
