Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Crandall, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Crandall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Crandall works at
Locations
Crandall, Rebecca MD11611 San Vicente Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 284-3684
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crandall was direct and straight forward which helped me focus on myself. I read some of the reviews that said she was cold, but I was looking for a doctor, not a friend. I need someone to help me through my problems, and her firm yet compassionate demeanor allowed me to make better decisions and help myself. I would highly recommend. Communication was easy and getting my scripts filled was simple.
About Dr. Rebecca Crandall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700051901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
