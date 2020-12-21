Dr. Craig-Schapiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craig-Schapiro is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. She is caring, knowledgeable, and professional. She goes out of her way to help and doesn't mind spending time to do so. I can't recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1366718520
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Craig-Schapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig-Schapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
