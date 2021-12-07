Dr. Rebecca Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Cook, MD
Dr. Rebecca Cook, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Internal Medicine2510 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 789-0344
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Dr Rebeca Cook for her patience and kindness, promptness and professional care given to my Mom I highly recommend her with 5 gold stars ! Cindy Davis AZ
About Dr. Rebecca Cook, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- St Joseph Hospital And Med Center
- University of Arizona
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
