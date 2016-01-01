Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Family C.O.P.E.1217 S East Ave Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 404-0545
Champaign Dental Group2601 Cattlemen Rd Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (855) 940-4867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.