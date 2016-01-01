See All Otolaryngologists in Cleveland, OH
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Nelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Nelson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 259-8214
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Therapy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Zenker's Diverticulum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Medialization Surgery Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Rebecca Nelson, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1942697578
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

