See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD

Neurotology
5 (485)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Chiffer works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 485 ratings
Patient Ratings (485)
5 Star
(415)
4 Star
(52)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chiffer?

May 13, 2022
Extremely professional and aggressive with treatment to return my hearing and eliminate pain in 2 visits within 4 days. I highly recommend Dr Chiffer and her team. Thanks Dr C!
Jeffrey L. — May 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chiffer to family and friends

Dr. Chiffer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chiffer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD.

About Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD

Specialties
  • Neurotology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003134081
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Other Training
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Medical Education
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chiffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chiffer works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chiffer’s profile.

Dr. Chiffer has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

485 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiffer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.