Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD
Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Extremely professional and aggressive with treatment to return my hearing and eliminate pain in 2 visits within 4 days. I highly recommend Dr Chiffer and her team. Thanks Dr C!
About Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD
- Neurotology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003134081
- Other Training
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chiffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiffer has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
485 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiffer.
