Dr. Rebecca Chester, MD
Dr. Rebecca Chester, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
I met Dr. Chester at the hospital! She is one, that will take her time and answer every question you have and she will give you a path that will help you get back to good health! I am ever so grateful to have her for my doctor! I will follow her wherever she goes! She’s simply the best!!!
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
