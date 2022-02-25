See All Pediatricians in Oakland, CA
Dr. Rebecca Chasnovitz, MD

Pediatrics
3 (3)
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Chasnovitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland, CA. 

Dr. Chasnovitz works at Bradley Burch in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    280 W MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611
  2. 2
    2621 10th St, Berkeley, CA 94710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2022
She's smart, friendly, super warm and caring with my toddler and I feel like she is a great pediatrician. She's also a mom herself which makes her practical and relatable.
Harriet
    About Dr. Rebecca Chasnovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053670422
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chasnovitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chasnovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chasnovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chasnovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chasnovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chasnovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

